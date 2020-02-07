McDonald’s customers have helped raise €25,000 in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities Qawra Learning Centre during the recent McHappy Day campaign. The funds were collected in Malta and Gozo’s nine McDonald’s restaurants during a week-long campaign and have now been donated to RMHC.

“Every year, our customers display incredible generosity throughout the McHappy Day campaign,” said Paul Dragan, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s in Malta.

“McHappy Day is our largest annual fund-raiser, a happy occasion that allows our customers to engage more closely with RMHC, our favourite charity. We are grateful to our customers for supporting its sterling work with children and young people.”

Seven months after its official inauguration, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Learning Centre has been partnering with numerous charities and voluntary organisations, giving them access to its purpose-built premises from which to provide services and support to their own young clients and their families and carers.

RMHC has been working closely with ADHD Malta, the Autism Parents Association, Smile with Jerome and Brave, the anti-bullying charity, among many other children’s organisations. RMHC will this year be able to run more specialist programmes to support children suffering the effects of poverty, disability or learning difficulties, helping them obtain the core skills and competencies that are essential for their future quality of life. It is also working with the counselling, mental health and literacy departments at the University of Malta, the Vodafone Foundation, Richmond Foundation, Inspire Foundation, Microsoft Malta and football nurseries.

“There is so much good work being carried out by many volunteers and organisations and RMHC is determined to support them as best it can to deliver a better and more effective service,” RMHC chairman Martin Xuereb said. “RMHC’s learning centre and the programmes are open to everyone but focus on serving those living in the north of the island which is somewhat underserved and sometimes overlooked.”

McDonald’s makes a donation to RMHC from every Happy Meal sold. To donate directly to RMHC, customers may drop their change in the boxes at McDonald’s counters or visit www.rmhc-malta.com.