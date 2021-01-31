McDonald’s customers have helped raise another €25,000 in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities’ Qawra Learning Centre during last November’s McHappy Day campaign. The funds were collected at Malta and Gozo’s nine McDonald’s restaurants during a week-long campaign and have now been donated to RMHC.

“Every year, our customers display incredible generosity throughout the McHappy Day campaign, our largest annual fund-raiser,” Peter Hili, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s in Malta, said.

“We are grateful to our customers who continue to support our favourite charity which is doing an amazing job with numerous children and young people who need support, their families and carers, while assisting some great organisations fulfil their mission.”

Two years since its official inauguration, the Ronald McDonald House Charities Learning Centre has been partnering with numerous charities and voluntary organisations, giving them access to its purpose-built premises from which to provide services and support to their own young clients and their families and carers. RMHC’s partners include ADHD Malta, the Autism Parents Association, anti-bullying charity bBrave, the Richmond Foundation, Smiling with Jerome, Caritas, the National Literacy Agency, MCAST and the University of Malta’s Department of Counselling.

“Like all aspects of our lives, COVID-19 has brought significant changes to RMHC Malta’s Learning Centre. Over 2020 we continued adapting the way in which we help the community in line with our mission to keep families close,” RMHC Malta chairman Martin Xuereb said.

In 2020, RMHC supported 225 children, young people and their parents through training courses and activities, assisted 95 professionals and organised 84 counselling sessions. In coordination with Caritas, RMHC also helped deliver 3,546 solidarity meals across 12 weeks in Malta’s northern region.

Throughout the year, McDonald’s makes a donation to RMHC from every Happy Meal sold.

To donate directly to RMHC, customers may drop their change in the boxes at McDonald’s counters or go online at www.rmhc-malta.com.