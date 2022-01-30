McHappy Day, the annual fundraiser held by McDonald’s in aid of the Ronald McDonald House Charities, has raised a record €30,000 to support RMHC’s Qawra Learning Centre programmes.

The proceeds were collected at McDonald’s nine restaurants across Malta and Gozo throughout the week-long campaign at the end of last year, with customers demonstrating their unwavering generosity towards McDonald’s favourite charity.

The funds were bolstered with the €0.02 donation McDonald’s made with every Happy Meal sold throughout the year, raffle tickets and the donation of loyalty points during McHappy Day week.

“Our customers’ generosity throughout the 2021 McHappy Day campaign was outstanding,” Peter Hili, managing director of Premier Restaurants Malta, the operator of McDonald’s, said.

RMHC enjoyed a productive year in 2021 despite the COVID challenges

“We are delighted to be able to make this wonderful donation to RMHC that will enable it to continue its sterling work among children and young people who need essential support to thrive. Our heartfelt thanks go to all our customers for their support.”

RMHC has been partnering with an increasing number of charities and voluntary organisations, giving them access to its purpose-built premises from which to provide services and support to their own young clients and their families and carers.

“RMHC enjoyed a productive year in 2021 despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic,” RMHC chairman Martin Xuereb explained.

“We supported 147 children and young people from 95 families, the Learning Centre hosted more than 200 sessions, and supported 16 NGOs and entities with the involvement of 155 professionals and volunteers. We look forward to building on this momentum in 2022.”