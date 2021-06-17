Rory McIlroy is trying to recapture his free-swinging style from a decade ago that made him a major champion and snap a seven-year major win drought at the US Open.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland won his first major at the 2011 US Open at Congressional and seeks that form again when he tees off Thursday afternoon at Torrey Pines.

“I’m feeling good about where my game is,” McIlroy said. “It’s about going out there and playing as free as I can and having that mentality I had as a 22-year-old and just trying to get into that mindset.”

World number 11 McIlroy ended an 18-month win drought last month at Quail Hollow but hasn’t won a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta