The Ryder Cup is set for a fiery climax on Sunday after Rory McIlroy’s row with Patrick Cantlay’s caddie overshadowed the American’s late surge in Saturday’s fourballs which gave the USA a glimmer of hope.

Sunday’s 12 singles matches were already going to be spicy affairs as the USA need a record-breaking comeback from 10.5-5.5 down to win the trophy for the first time on European soil in 30 years.

And there could well be added needle between the two teams following the explosive aftermath of a dramatic and tension-packed win for Cantlay and Wyndham Clark sealed on the 18th green of the Marco Simone course in Rome, the third for the US in the four afternoon fourballs.

Cantlay and Clark prevailed in the day’s final fourballs match against McIlroy and Matthew Fitzpatrick, sparking wild celebrations from the US team and fans.

