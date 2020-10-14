US midfielder Weston McKennie has tested positive for coronavirus sending Juventus back into isolation, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday.

McKennie, 22, is the second Juventus player to test positive this week after Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who failed a test while on national team duty.

"During the checks provided for by the protocol in force, Weston McKennie has tested positive for Covid-19," Juventus said in a statement, they said the team had gone into isolation on Wednesday evening.

