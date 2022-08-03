Australian swim star Emma McKeon made Commonwealth Games history on Tuesday by winning her 19th medal as Jacob Kiplimo raced to victory in the 10,000m on the first day of track and field.

McKeon pulled one ahead of shooters Michael Gault and Phil Adams and fellow swim star Chad le Clos, who has endured a nightmare Games in Birmingham.

The 30-year-old South African had looked set to take the record himself when he came to Birmingham but so far he has just a silver medal to show for his efforts.

On another dramatic night of action in the pool, Adam Peaty showed the mentality that has brought him three Olympic titles.

The 27-year-old Englishman admitted to being at the “bottom of the bottom” after his shock defeat in the 100m but bounced back on Tuesday to take gold in the 50m.

