World-record holder Kaylee McKeown upstaged American arch-rival Regan Smith to claim the 100m Olympic backstroke crown on Tuesday as Russia and Britain clinched titles to limit powerhouse United States to a single gold.

Australian sensation McKeown, who shattered Smith’s world record last month, flew through the water at the Tokyo Aquatic Center to touch in 57.47 seconds, a new Olympic record and only fractionally outside her own world best.

Smith had to settle for third behind Rio Olympic bronze medallist Kylie Masse of Canada.

McKeown, 20, broke Smith’s world record at the Australian trials last month, setting a new mark of 57.45, setting up a highly anticipated showdown in Tokyo.

