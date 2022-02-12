McLaren unveiled their car for the 2022 season on Friday with team principal Andreas Seidl hoping the MCL36 can “further close the gap to the front of the pack”.

The wraps came off the papaya and blue liveried machine in a live virtual show from the team’s Woking-based factory.

The launch came 48 hours after British driver Lando Norris nailed his colours to the McLaren mast in a new contract until 2025.

Daniel Ricciardo, in his second season after joining from Renault, has another two years left on his deal.

The ever-upbeat Australian took time to settle into his new surroundings but then bagged McLaren’s first Grand Prix win since 2012.

