McLaren has revealed its latest stripped-out racing car – the Artura GT4.

Replacing the race-winning 570S GT4, the new Artura GT4 receives a raft of updates over the road-going model.

Though the regular Artura supercar uses a plug-in hybrid drive system, the GT4 just uses the 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine on its own, which McLaren says ‘generates more than enough output’. The current GT4 racing regulations do not permit a hybrid powertrain, with the removal of the electrification saving 130kg from the Artura’s weight, while freeing up space for the fuel cell and drive system.

It also uses a seven-speed race-optimised gearbox, which isn’t shared with the eight-speed automatic found in the road-going Artura.

Featuring a carbon fibre monocoque and excessive use of lightweight materials, McLaren says this new Artura is 100kg lighter than the outgoing 570S GT4, while its engine is also said to offer improved throttle response and fuel economy.

The standard Artura also majors on its clean, fuss-free design, though this GT4 gets a far more aggressive look thanks to its aerodynamic package that offers far greater downforce, most prominently with the bold rear spoiler. This can be adjusted to seven different settings, depending on what track the car is racing on.

Ian Morgan, director of Motorsport at McLaren Automotive, said: “The Artura GT4 is the second race car to be built from the ground-up by McLaren Automotive’s Motorsport division. Based on the revolutionary new McLaren Artura, it represents a significant step up from the outgoing 570S GT4, itself a hugely successful competition car which has achieved many race and championship wins with its customer racing teams.

“With lighter weight, extremely precise handling characteristics and enhanced durability – as well as the packaging and efficiency advantages and all-round serviceability for mechanics of the new V6 powertrain – the Artura GT4 will set new class standards, as we are already seeing from our extensive test and development programme.”

