Even McLaren isn’t able to avoid the push towards electrification that is shaping the motoring landscape. Though famed for its lightweight, powerful and distinctly petrol-powered super-cars, the Woking-based firm is fully aware of the need for a little battery assistance, which is why its new hybrid model – the Artura – is so crucial.

With cars like the Ferrari 296 GTB dead in its sights, the Artura definitely means business. At the very core of the Artura sits – as we’ve already touched upon – that all-important battery-assisted engine setup, but around that comes a boatload of typical McLaren touches such as super-lightweight materials and an incredibly driver-focused seating position. It’s also de-signed with aerodynamics at the forefront, too, yet the exterior remains classically ‘McLaren’ in its execution.

Read the full test-drive at timesmotors.com