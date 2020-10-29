McLaren has announced it is producing a new series-production hybrid.

The new model, which the firm calls a High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar, is set to be introduced next year as a replacement for McLaren’s Sports Series range of vehicles.

Currently, only the 570S remains as the sole Sports Series car. It’ll be replaced by this new model.

It’s been showcased undergoing the final stages of testing ahead of its full launch. Underpinned by a full carbon-fibre structure, the new car is likely to incorporate a variety of weight-saving measures in order to counteract some of the additional bulk brought as a result of the batteries on board. When released, it’ll sit between the firm’s GT and 720S.

The new model will replace existing Sports Series McLarens.

Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive, said: “This all-new McLaren supercar is the distillation of everything we have done to date; all that we have learned and achieved.

“This is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys. We see this new McLaren as a true ‘next generation’ supercar and cannot wait to show it to customers.”

Using a combination of V6 and electric power, the new model will be the first series production McLaren to be powered by a hybrid setup. Previously, they had only been used on cars such as the P1 and Speedtail.

Flewitt added: “For us, light-weighting and high-performance hybrid technology go hand-in-hand to achieve better performance as well as more efficient vehicles.

“Our expertise in lightweight composites and carbon fibre manufacturing, combined with our experience in cutting-edge battery technologies and high-performance hybrid propulsion systems, makes us ideally placed to deliver uncompromised levels of electrified high-performance driving that until now have simply been unattainable.”