Lando Norris of McLaren secured pole position for the sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Saturday when he outpaced world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.061 seconds.

It was the Briton’s first Formula One pole position since he took the prime starting position for the 2021 Russian Grand Prix at Sochi. 

“It’s a great day,” he said. “Or at least a good day, but it felt like one of the worst laps I have done! So, it’s a surprise, but a good surprise. My first pole in a long time so I am happy. 

Sergio Perez was third in the second Red Bull ahead of the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton with Yuki Tsunoda sixth for Alpha Tauri. 

