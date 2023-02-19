Rookie McLaren driver Oscar Piastri Sunday said he believed he could beat new teammate Lando Norris in his maiden Formula One season, but admitted a steep learning curve awaited him.

The 21-year-old, seen as one of the sport’s hottest young talents, will make his bow in Bahrain testing this month after replacing fellow Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has returned to Red Bull as a reserve driver.

Piastri said he had confidence in his ability to better Britain’s Norris, but was also realistic about expectations.

Asked if he could beat Norris, Piastri told Australian national broadcaster ABC: “Yeah, I think so.

