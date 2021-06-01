McLaren has confirmed that it will begin production of a windscreen version of its Elva supercar.

The model was originally launched without a windscreen, instead utilising an ‘Active Air Management System’ (AAMS) that channeled the air flowing over the car up in front of the cabin, creating a buffer that protected the occupants.

However, to give customers who didn’t want the car without a windscreen the chance to own an Elva, as well as meet regulations in some states in the USA, McLaren has expanded its range.

