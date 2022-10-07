Chase McLaughlin kicked a 48-yard field goal as the Indianapolis Colts squeezed past the Denver Broncos 12-9 in overtime on Thursday.

McLaughlin booted the Colts’ winning points after slotting a game-tying 31-yard field goal with just five seconds of regulation time remaining at Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos had the chance to snatch victory with a late drive, but an attempted pass from quarterback Russell Wilson to receiver Courtland Sutton was batted away by Colts veteran Stephon Gilmore to end the game.

