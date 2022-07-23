American Sydney McLaughlin set the world championships alight Friday when she obliterated her own world record en route to gold in the 400m hurdles.

In a consummate display of front-foot running, McLaughlin left a loaded field for dead from the gun, haring through the tape in an astonishing 50.68 seconds. It sliced more than half a second off her previous world mark of 51.41sec set last month.

“We took the 400m hurdles and made it something you want to watch,” said McLaughlin, adding that she was proud to have once again delivered at a “big-stage race”.

“I knew the pressure was going to be there tonight. The time is absolutely amazing and the sport is getting faster and faster.

“Just figuring out what barriers can be broken. I only get faster from here.”

Click here for full story