Sydney McLaughlin delivered a sizzling world-record breaking 400m hurdles victory as the weather-disrupted US Olympic track and field trials drew to a thrilling close in Oregon on Sunday.

The final day of the 10-day meeting in Eugene was disrupted by brutal triple-digit temperatures which blasted Hayward Field with furnace-like conditions and forced organisers to postpone afternoon events to the evening.

When the action resumed in slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday evening, it was McLaughlin who stole the show, scorching to a stunning victory in 51.90sec after an epic battle with rival Dalilah Muhammad.

The 21-year-old McLaughlin became the first woman ever to duck below the 52-second barrier after a superb tactical race against reigning Olympic and world champion Muhammad.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta