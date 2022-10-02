The record crowd that attended the Women’s Football European Championships final at Wembley Stadium has undoubtedly reinforced the growing popularity of the sport, both internationally and locally.

This is the result of many small steps that have had a compelling cumulative effect.

During the pandemic, many women started to train for better physical and mental health. Grassroots football suddenly took off with training sessions for women of all ages.

Women footballers are also finally earning full-time salaries, and sponsors are now investing more money in the industry.

Aware of this golden opportunity to boost women’s football in Malta, the Mediterranean College of Sport is riding the wave and making the most of it.

