A new award scheme for local researchers and Maltese entities has been launched by the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST) with the aim of recognising and celebrating outstanding research and innovation projects submitted as part of the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme.

The scheme will reward pro­jects whose results offer benefits to the scientific research community, policymakers and society as a whole. There are nine different award categories – eight for legal entities and one for individual researchers – Best Impact for Health Award; Security or Smart Mobility Award; Blue Award; Green Award; Climate Award; Gender, Culture, Equality or Citizen Science Award; Best Innovative SME Award; Best Promotion of STEM Award; Best Technological Innovation Award and Most Active Researcher Award. The award prize for each category is €5,000.

The aim of the awards is to demonstrate the socio-economic benefits of investment in research and innovation and to encourage greater participation by Maltese entities in the next EU Framework Programme for research and innovation, Horizon Europe, which will be launched in 2021.

For further details and to apply, visit the website below. Applications must be submitted by November 16 at noon.

http://mcst.gov.mt/mcst-news/horizon-2020-award-scheme/