Scotland substitute Scott McTominay scored twice late on to seal a 3-0 win over Cyprus in their opening match of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at Hampden Park on Saturday.

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn put Scotland ahead in the 21st minute but from then it was a largely drab contest until Manchester United midfielder Tominay came off the bench to score in the 87th minute before adding another goal from close range in stoppage time.

Cyprus ended the match with 10 men after Nicholas Ioannou was sent off for a second bookable offence, having booted the ball away.

Scotland’s victory in Glasgow marks the first time they have won their opening European Championship qualifier since 2006.

But a sterner test awaits on Tuesday with the visit of Spain.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...