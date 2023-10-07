Scott McTominay’s two stoppage-time goals gave Manchester United a dramatic 2-1 win at home against Brentford, while 10-man Tottenham climbed to the top of the Premier League after a 1-0 victory at Luton on Saturday.

Troubled United were just moments away from a third defeat in the space of seven days at Old Trafford before McTominay came to the rescue.

Beaten by Crystal Palace last weekend and then Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday, Erik ten Hag’s side were breached in shambolic fashion after 26 minutes.

Casemiro gave the ball away under no pressure, Victor Lindelof made a hash of his attempted clearance and Mathias Jensen’s low shot beat Andre Onana’s weak save.

Against a Brentford team without a win since August 19, ninth placed United were booed off at half-time and laboured for long periods before finally equalising in the 90th minute.

