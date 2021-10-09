McTominay gives Scotland dramatic win, Sweden see off Kosovo

Paris, France | AFP | Saturday 10/9/2021 - 21:07 UTC+2 | 378 words

Scott McTominay scored an injury-time winner as Scotland came from behind to claim a crucial 3-2 victory over Israel in World Cup qualifying on Saturday, while Sweden beat Kosovo to keep up their chase of Spain.

The win takes Scotland four points clear of Israel in second place in Group F with three matches remaining as they bid to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1998.

Group winners qualify automatically for next year’s finals in Qatar, with the runners-up heading into the playoffs.

Scotland trailed twice in the first half at Hampden Park to goals from PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi and Mu’nas Dabbur.

John McGinn levelled once, but home striker Lyndon Dykes missed a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

