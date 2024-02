Scott McTominay kept alive Manchester United’s hopes of finishing in the Premier League’s top four as the midfielder’s late goal clinched a vital 2-1 win against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side desperately needed a victory at Villa Park to close the gap in the race to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

United took an early lead through in-form Rasmus Hojlund before Douglas Luiz levelled in the second half.

