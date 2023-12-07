Scott McTominay called on Manchester United to show consistency after they lifted the pressure on under-fire boss Erik ten Hag with a 2-1 win against Chelsea.

McTominay was United’s hero with a brace in the vital victory at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

But the Scotland midfielder said the result would only be significant if his sixth-placed team produce that kind of performance more regularly.

United’s difficult start to the season had hit a new low last week when they blew the lead in their Champions League draw at Galatasaray, then slumped to a lacklustre loss against Newcastle.

“We have to find that balance between us where we try and do that every single week,” McTominay said.

