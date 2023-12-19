The Malta Developers’ Association has rebranded to become the Malta Development Association in a move to “champion the greener goals” of its members and the community.

Its president Michael Stivala said the name change, approved recently by members, showed it had evolved beyond a developers’ lobby and now encompasses members across diverse sectors within the property industry.

Established in 2010, the MDA has repeatedly been in the firing line of many who believe it is partly responsible of rampant overdevelopment across the country.

Stivala said the rebranding was not merely cosmetic. It signified a profound commitment to a more holistic approach that prioritises sustainability, quality of life, and greener goals.

“MDA sees itself not just as a representative body but as a proactive entity working ardently to advance sustainability within the property industry and enhance the quality of life for all. Our goal is not only to address the needs and concerns of industry stakeholders but to do so in a manner that fosters a greener, more sustainable future for Malta,” said Stivala.

“By adopting a more inclusive terminology, our association can effectively champion the greener goals of our members and the community.”

Stivala said the association now represents builders, building contractors, condominium services, demolition and excavation contractors, estate agents, landlords, property developers, quarry owners, renewable energy stakeholders and road contractors.

The rebrand included a new logo that reflects the MDA’s commitment to sustainability and a greener future, he said. The colour palette features yellow, green, and grey. The yellow signifies the preservation of Maltese limestone, a key aspect of the island’s identity in the construction sector.

The green represents environmental responsibility, sustainability, and a commitment to a greener landscape. The grey symbolises concrete, reflecting urban settings while embodying solidity and durability.

The simple forms of geometry blocks coming together represents the industry with green fitting in the middle of this balance.

Andre Callus of Graffitti pressure group, however, was not impressed by the rebranding.

“It’s a joke. The MDA is lobby group aggressively lobbying for the interests of developers, contractors and big landlords.

“Along the years, its members have bankrolled political parties and dictated government policy in the spheres of planning, construction and the environment. This has stifled the introduction of effective regulations and engendered arrogance and impunity,” Callus said.

They would like to make us believe that the fattening of their pockets is “development” for all of us, he added. “The results are there for everyone to see. Hellish urban spaces, a disappearing natural environment, a rapidly declining quality of life and numerous deaths at the hands of the construction industry. The MDA will fool no one by this pathetic name change.”