The Malta Developers' Association (MDA) has urged the government to find a solution to 'unacceptable delays' in the delivery of the Addolorata Cemetery extension project.

It said Wednesday it is being inundated with complaints by any families who, more than three years ago, were asked to sign a promise of sale agreement to buy a new grave and had to pay a deposit of some €4,000 each.

"Despite the repeated promises by the government that its commitment is soon to be honoured, months have passed from the date when these graves had to be delivered and there seems to be no end in sight to this long drawn saga. To add insult to injury, these same families are now being asked to extend their promises of sale further," the association said.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament that some 250 new graves will be made available for sale by the end of this year.

The MDA said on Wednesday that the extension of the Addolorata Cemetery, including the construction of some 2,280 new graves was approved by the Planning Authority in 2016. Despite the massive profit from this project being made by the government, selling graves at €8,000 each, no new graves had been delivered yet as stipulated by the conditions in the signed contracts.

The MDA warned that it would ask for compensation on behalf of these families if the government’s procrastination continues.