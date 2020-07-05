Out of the international participating laboratories in the LGC Standards Proficiency Testing Scheme Case Study Report which was issued on June 24, the Toxicology Laboratories at Mater Dei Hospital placed first in the performance score of the toxicology case study.

The overall score consists of both analytical scores and clinical interpretative scores. This accredited scheme allows for independent performance assessments of participating laboratories. This result places MDH labs as a centre of excellence for clinical toxicology testing. The Toxicology Lab Team consists of medical lab scientists, scientific officers and consultant chemical pathologist.

The current scientific and medical leads are Carmel Sammut and Dr Michelle Muscat, who performed quantitation and clinical interpretation.

Toxicology laboratories are part of the Pathology Department headed by Chris Barbara. Toxicology lab services in Malta were founded by Michael Sammut with excellent track records in toxicology testing.