It has been just over a year since the journey of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA) started, which is an opportunity to take stock of where we are and where we are heading. The roles have today been clearly determined, with Tech MT taking the lead in promoting Malta as a jurisdiction and attracting the right investment, MFSA as the lead authority on technologies which have the characteristics of financial instruments, and MDIA certifying the underlying technologies.

This ‘division of labour’ ensures that all entities can focus on their key areas while also ensuring that no conflict arises in upholding our declared missions.

As a regulator, MDIA has been focused on creating a robust regulatory framework for blockchain technology – a world first. We have had to challenge ourselves, to ensure that our work befits our vision of becoming the Blockchain Island.

However, we did not stop there. We knew blockchain is just the beginning, with bigger more ambitious targets looming just round the corner.

With this in mind we have taken due care to ensure that the solutions we have presented to date stand the test of time and are easily applicable to different emerging and innovative technologies.

Beyond the enthusiastic marketing, Malta has truly made its efforts on all fronts to maintain this vision. One of these efforts was the creation of MDIA but the government has also put its resources behind this vision. The question is – how far has this vision become a reality in one short year?

MDIA is ready to take Malta to the next level and maintain our spot as a world leader in the field of innovative technology

During MDIA’s first five months, we ran a number of consultations to start piecing together the best way forward in the implementation of the much sought-after regulatory framework. Once this process came to a close, and the necessary guidelines where put in place, MDIA swiftly opened applications for systems auditors and innovative technology arrangements (ITAs).

Systems auditors play a crucial role in the world of innovative technology – to become certified they must pass MDIA’s rigorous interview process in order to then themselves be able to certify that the technology we use does exactly what it says it does. What systems auditors provide is a level of responsibility for the technology, but moreover, it ensures trust for end-users who are not likely to understand the back end of the technology.

Thus, having these applications ready was a crucial part of MDIA’s work. By April 2019, we approved Malta’s first systems auditor with two more following shortly after in May and the fourth in July 2019. In the meantime, MDIA’s strategic plan was awarded and we published our risk management framework.

It has been a whirlwind of a year, with our focus now zooming off into artificial intelligence (AI) and ensuring that the foundations laid down for blockchain techno­logy can also house AI and other innovative technologies such as Internet of Things and quantum computing. To do this we have sought some of the best minds in the industry so that we can pursue this mission with the due rigor and diligence while remaining conversant in the fast-changing world of technological development.

MDIA’s primary role as a regulator has not stopped us from embarking on a mission of fostering innovation. We see ourselves as the link between stakeholders and users, and in this year our focus has been on strengthening that link, ensuring trust and embracing innovative ideas.

DELTA Summit 2019 is just around the corner and MDIA will be there in full force to discuss ideas with innovators, explain our processes, and to continue receiving applications.

Our groundwork is done, and our offices are brimming with enthusiasm to continue giving confidence to innovative technology following a year of fine-tuning and preparation. MDIA is ready and able to take Malta to the next level and maintain our spot as a world leader in the field of innovative technology.

Stephen McCarthy is CEO of the Malta Digital Innovation Authority.

