A ‘saferoom’ and ‘noise-cancelling headphones’ are among new features in the Mdina Cathedral Museum, making it the first “autistic friendly” museum in Malta.

Employees have also undergone training in autism awareness.

Speaking at the launch of the project, Archbishop Charles Scicluna said on Wednesday that one needed to think of accessibility not only in physical but also in psychological terms.

People with conditions such as autism often exhibited higher sensitivities to the arts and music and it was important for this group to be able to share in the beauty of this museum.

"Being able to access this beauty could be a source of inspiration for autistic people. We need to remember that inclusivity also means acknowledgment of the hidden talent of people within this group," he said.

Other efforts to promote inclusivity are the creation of a multisensory map and signage that identifies areas within the museum which can have higher sensory stimuli.

Children on the autism spectrum are prone to sensory overload and as a consequence may experience anxiety or 'meltdown' in crowded places full of sensory stimulus.

The purpose of the 'safe room' is to provide a space for visitors who may be experiencing this 'meltdown'.

Education Minister, Evarist Bartolo spoke about the need for inclusiveness in more public places.

"Inclusiveness should not just be part-timecom but should be present in all aspects of our lives," he said.