The Mdina Cathedral Museum is holding an open weekend today and tomorrow. There will be free guided tours, activities for children and an artisans’ market among other attractions. Highlights include the museum’s newly-refurbished halls displaying the Albrecht Dürer and silver collections, the picture gallery and the museum’s old vaults, temporary art exhibitions by Anton Agius and Paul Johan Matzhold, and the restored old seminary chapel. Admission is from 10am to 6pm and is free of charge. For more details, view www.metropolitanchapter.com/mdina-cathedral-museum.
Login
or
Do not have an account?Sign Up