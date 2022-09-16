An annual race that sees classic cars race around Mdina, Rabat and Mtarfa has been cancelled.

The 13th edition of the Malta Classic event was due to take place between October 13 and 17.

Organisers hit a stumbling block in mid-August, when the local councils of Mdina, Rabat and Mtarfa objected to the classic car event returning to the roads in their localities after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Coucillors said that the event caused “severe inconvenience” to residents and created traffic congestion in the area.

That announcement prompted a flurry of negotiating that involved the Councils, police force and Transport Malta.

But with time running out, the Malta Classic organising committee said on Friday that was cancelling the event.

“While the committee welcomes the discussions which have taken place, it has become evident that performing all the necessary works and requested arrangements in time, particularly the logistical arrangements required for foreign participants is not going to be possible,” organisers said.

Scores of classic cars, involving drivers from across Europe, were due to participate in this year’s event.

Friday’s announcement by Malta Classic was met with disappointment, with many expressing their sadness on social media.

Those who organised a trip to Malta specifically for this event are especially disappointed.

Paul Howard, an enthusiast of the event from the UK has been booking his annual trip to Malta to coincide with the Mdina Grand Prix since it’s inception. He described the news as “devastating”.

Comments on social media also showed support for the organising committee, saying that the councils were ruining the enjoyment of thousands and expressing hope that the organisation would be able to hold the event with the support of forward-looking authorities.

The event has delighted thousands of viewers consisting of locals and tourists alike who gather around the fortifications to view the spectacle as the classic cars meander in the streets below.

Race car meanders beneath Mdina walls Photo: Jonathan Borg

Other comments on social media focused on the impact on tourism. The much-anticipated event brought business to the island and in particular the areas around the old city.

Finally, the participants and car enthusiasts also took to commenting with one saying that "motorsports in Malta had no voice".

The organisers pride themselves on creating an “event that is not just for classic car enthusiasts” the organisers said. It “put Malta on the map” offering a chance to appreciate the beauty of the historic surroundings together with “the experience of being in a racing paddock, and admiring the unique classic cars” as well as the thrill of the race itself.

The event also attracted the attention of the foreign media with motoring and lifestyle journalists reporting the event putting Malta in the international spotlight for the month of October.

The committee said it would now be focussing on the preparations for 2023 to ensure the cooperation of all authorities and avoid a repeat of this year’s situation, promising to issue a communication about the next event in the near future.