Leadership and management consultancy firm Mdina International has appointed Jason Berry to the newly-created role of managing director for its UK operation.

Berry previously led the sales function at Platform Home Loans and more recently was director of sales at fintech business and leading general insurance company, Uinsure.

Berry assumes responsibility for all Mdina International UK affairs including strategy, business development and associate/partner recruitment.

“We are delighted to be working with Jason as part of the Mdina International core team,” Steve Tarr, Mdina International chairman, said. “I have been a witness to Jason’s career progression and he embodies certain skills and values that are critical to Mdina International’s business and we are extremely happy to welcome him into our fold.”

Alex Galea, CEO of Mdina International, added: “We are excited to welcome Jason on board to take over development for growth in the UK. He brings to us a wealth of experience and we are looking forward to his driving successes for our clients as he has in the past for his various employers.”

“I’m very excited to be starting this new year working alongside Alex and Steve. Alex has impressed throughout the onboarding process while Steve has been a brilliant mentor for me throughout my financial services career,” Berry said. “I look forward to continuing my own professional development by working even closer with two outstanding professionals.

“Despite further IR35 changes, there remains undoubted opportunity here in the UK to build a bespoke consultancy and education focused business. I will be supported by a very experienced team and personally I look forward to creating tailored customer solutions which consistently deliver hugely improved performance results.”