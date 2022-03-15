The Malta Employers' Association has issued a 'Blueprint for Business and Green Growth” saying it offers leadership, guidance and support to the business community on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues.

"ESG and climate change realities have become extremely important considerations for business at both local and international level," it said.

A copy of the blueprint was presented to President George Vella within a document entitled “SMEs & Green Growth – The Journey Ahead”.

The document was compiled from the proceedings of a national conference organised by MEA last November to discuss the role of businesses and multiple actors which need to be engaged to minimize the impact of economic growth on environmental sustainability.

The MEA said it believes that the transition of business towards green growth must be as seamless and risk-free as possible by securing the following approach:

• Mapping, planning and preparing the necessary skills for the future,

• Enabling collaboration between businesses to render transition faster and less painful,

• Making financial resources available to businesses and providing information on support schemes,

• Explaining to businesses that investment in digitalisation makes sense especially if funding opportunities are tapped,

• Safeguarding the competitiveness of our companies at all times.

Commenting at the end of the visit to the President, MEA president Joanne Bondin expressed delight that the MEA November conference resulted in a concrete and lasting outcome for the benefit of all those who wanted to be active in this field as President Vella has shown himself to be.

"This matter transcends party politics requiring a concerted national effort. It is crucial that we all work together to ensure the right balance between people, production and the planet. We need not sacrifice our planet for progress, the two objectives are not antagonist” she concluded.