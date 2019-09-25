The Malta Employers’ Association has hosted the second edition of a workshop on EU project development entitled ‘Successfully design and lead a multi-partner project’ in the presence of the main economic key-players coming from nine Euromed countries.

The training has targeted business support organisations and aims at improving their capacity to develop and implement international cooperation projects in the Mediterranean.

The training day focused on designing and leading a multi-partner project and holds various opportunities to exchange of innovative ideas and projects between the participating organisations. The training course was delivered by Welcomeurope, a training and consultancy organisation based in Paris, with renowned experience in delivering courses on EU funds and project management.

The training workshop is part of the EBSOMED project – Enhancing Business Support Organisations and Business Networks in the Southern Mediterranean Neighbourhood Countries. The project is 80 per cent funded by the EU and coordinated by Businessmed in the framework of a consortium of six partners. Thirty organisations from 26 countries are also affiliated to the project.

This four-year project (2018-2022) aims to stimulate the Mediterranean business ecosystem, promote inclusive economic development and boost investment and job creation through the strengthening of business support organisations in the Southern Mediterranean Neighbourhood Countries. More specifically, EBSOMED will improve the management capacity of business support organisations in the Euro-Mediterranean area by improving the services offered to SMEs.

Several activities are planned in the upcoming months as part of EBSOMED and other projects being implemented by Businessmed. The latter is the main representative of the private sector in South-North Mediterranean countries. It is a key platform for multilateral coope­ration dedicated to its confederation members, a promoter of foreign direct investment, a lever for Mediterranean dialogue and socio-economic integration.

The Malta Employers’ Association (MEA) has been a member of Businessmed since 2015, and through this membership, Maltese companies have participated in various events – roadshows on AI, workshops on women entrepreneurship, conferences on CSR, among others.