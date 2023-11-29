Beth Mead said it was tough having to watch from afar as England reached the World Cup final in her absence as the Arsenal forward prepares to return to the international scene.

Mead won the Golden Boot and was named player of the tournament when the Lionesses won Euro 2022 on home soil.

But an anterior cruciate ligament injury robbed her of the chance to feature in the World Cup as Sarina Wiegman’s women reached the final earlier this year.

“It’s been a year since I was here. I’ve worked hard, I’ve had a lot of tough days and I’m just super proud of myself, being able to get back into the fold and hopefully help the team at some point,” Mead told a press conference on Tuesday.

