As in previous years the Dominican community of Valletta will be organising a meal for those who cannot afford one during Christmas.

L-Ikla tal-Ħbieb (a meal for friends) will be held at the parish’s Christian Doctrine Centre on Sunday, December 18, following Mass at St Dominic parish church at 11.30am. Also on December 18, a special Mass for children will be held at 10am. Following Mass, children will be given Christmas treats.

Parish priest Michael Camilleri, OP, would like to thank all those who are supporting these activities, including benefactors and parish helpers. Anyone who would like to offer donations may contact Fr Camilleri on 9988 3297 or e-mail fr.michael23@gmail.com.