Christmas is here and it comes with a whole load of Costa cheer to fill your seasonal-themed cup with all that’s merry and bright, like the gingerbread latte or the delicious macaroon white hot chocolate available in all Costa stores around Malta for a limited time only.

Costa Coffee Malta has also launched its Christmas video, which can be viewed here: https://www.facebook.com/CostaCoffeeMalta/videos/743190776167328/

This year’s video communicates a somewhat different message to the typical Christmas brand video. Costa is not just about good coffee, but also about bringing family and friends together.

“This video communicates an important message which we hold very dear to our heart,” Christina Galea, Costa Coffee Malta general manager explained.

“Everyday life is rushed. Whether it’s handing in assignments, reaching tight deadlines at work, juggling family, kids, a home and a job, life is not easy. This Christmas, Costa Coffee Malta would like to encourage its clients to stop for a few minutes to enjoy coffee and quality time with people who really matter.”

This year’s Christmas video features an all Maltese cast and production team including Helen Micallef and Naomi Knight.