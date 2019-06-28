Immunisation has been one of the best public health tools available to reduce vaccine preventable diseases over the years.

With the eradication of smallpox, various other infectious diseases are being targeted for elimination. Over the years, immunisation has dramatically reduced the number of cases of measles globally. Despite this, measles remains a leading cause of childhood deaths, with an estimated 160,000 children dying each year from complications of the disease.

Measles is again on the increase and continues to cause frequent outbreaks in many European countries. A large epidemic of measles has affected the EU/EEA Member States over the past three years, with 44,074 cases being reported to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control by 30 Member States between January 1, 2016 and March 31, 2019. This is an exceptionally high number of cases when compared to the previous three years.

A recent risk assessment has confirmed that there is a high risk of continued widespread circulation of measles in Europe and this will continue to spread if vaccination coverages in many countries remain low.

Malta has maintained its certified elimination status, with around 30 confirmed cases this year. The coverage rate for the MMR vaccine in children is over 95 per cent, which is good, but we need to hasten our efforts to focus on the reduction of immunity gaps by increasing further the coverage in infants, children and focus on adults who are not immunised.

Measles is highly infectious and hence a high population immunity is required. The minimum level of overall population coverage required is that of 95 per cent, with two doses of measles-containing vaccine to interrupt disease circulation and maintain elimination. Containment of the situation through early diagnosis of cases, isolation during the infectious period and contact tracing of close contacts further controls the spread of measles.

Immunisation is an effective preventive measure against measles, providing lifelong immunity in most people. One dose of MMR vaccine is 93 per cent effective against measles, 78 per cent effective against mumps and 97 per cent effective against rubella. Two doses of MMR vaccine are 97 per cent effective against measles and 88 per cent effective against mumps.

As with most communicable diseases, measles has no borders. To this effect, vaccination has been prioritised at European Commission level for coordinated actions across Member States. In May, the Commission published a roadmap to facilitate achievement of the objectives of the Council Recommendation on strengthening cooperation against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Many Member States, including Malta, also participate in a new EU Joint Action on Vaccination, which is crucial in implementing many objectives of this policy initiative, with a view to tackling vaccine hesitancy and strengthening sustainability of vaccination programmes.

The aim is to develop sustainable mechanisms of cooperation and communication between Member States for the implementation of best practices in vaccination policies.

On April 26, the European Commission published a special Eurobarometer report on ‘Europeans’ attitudes towards vaccination’, which reveals that most Europeans consider vaccines effective and important and are aware of the fact that they are rigorously tested. However, Europeans are less well-informed about the effects of vaccines, with a majority consulting health professionals for more information because they consider them as the most trustworthy source.

For Malta, 64 per cent of the respondents consult their doctor, GP or paediatrician for advice. A high degree of trust in vaccine safety was reflected by the Maltese population, with 895 people believing that vaccines are rigorously tested before authorised for use.

This was also reflected in a recent global survey by the Wellness Trust, which reveals the number of people who say they have little confidence or trust in vaccination. The Maltese population was shown to have a high level of confidence in vaccine safety and effectiveness and believe that vaccines are important for children.

We need to continue working together and getting all stakeholders on board so as to ensure good vaccination for children and have our adult population protected.

Prof. Charmaine Gauci is Superintendent of Public Health.