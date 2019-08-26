The measles vaccine can soon be given to young children by family doctors in private clinics, Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced.

Up until now only state health centres could administer the vaccine.

“We believe that this measure will help encourage the remaining three to four per cent of children that are not vaccinated to get the injection,” Mr Fearne said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned yesterday that measles cases are skyrocketing in Europe. The disease is surging in four countries previously considered to have eliminated it: the UK, Greece, Albania and the Czech Republic.

The minister said it was crucial that such a “serious condition” was kept under control.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta revealed that the majority of the 31 cases of measles reported to the health authorities this year involved young adults who were unlikely to have been vaccinated when they were children.

He dismissed fears related to the vaccine against measles among those who do not believe in vaccination.

“The silly scaremongering that is unfortunately also spread through social media has no scientific basis,” he said.

In recent months, health authorities have been encouraging those not vaccinated, including adults, to get the jab. The vaccine is free to anyone born after 1983. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is transmitted via droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of infected persons.

Initial symptoms, which tend to appear 10 to 12 days after infection, include high fever, a runny nose, bloodshot eyes and tiny white spots on the inside of the mouth.