A time-barring loophole in cases of sexual abuse should be closed soon once Parliament approves amendments it started debating on Wednesday.

Opening the debate, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, said that as the law stood at present, there was a risk that a perpetrator could evade justice because, by the time the victim came forward, the case would have become time-barred.

To prevent this, the amendments propose that cases of sexual abuse on minors are treated as having taken place when the victim was 18, even if they actually happened when he or she was younger.

This measure is part of a series of Criminal Code amendments aimed at strengthening dispositions related to gender-based and domestic violence.

Dr Zammit Lewis noted that despite various measures taken in recent years, domestic violence still existed as could be seen from the recent cold-blooded murder of a mother-of-two by her estranged partner.

Dr Zammit Lewis pointed out that one of the major loopholes being exploited by perpetrators of sexual abuse on minors was the fact that, under the existing laws, the case might become time-barred by the time the victim flagged the abuse.

“It is as if we are expecting a child to file a police report at a tender age,” he said.

Dr Zammit Lewis outlined other changes being proposed, such as further safeguards to prevent child abuse perpetrators from coming in contact with minors.

A proposal is for the ill-treatment of minors to apply for children up to 16 years instead of the present 12 years.

Punishment in cases for people found guilty of causing others to fear violence are planned to increase from a maximum of six months to two years.

Opposition MP Claudette Buttigieg welcomed the changes but called for better facilities at police stations and better-trained officers to handle such cases.

She recounted a case of a police officer who allegedly opened the window of a police station when a domestic violence victim was filing a report, to allow the perpetrator to listen to the conversation from a nearby residence.

“When I had flagged the case to the police commissioner, I was asked for the name of the victim, rather than the name of the police officer who had been in cahoots with the alleged perpetrator,” she said.

Ms Buttigieg claimed that such conduct from the officer had nearly cost the woman’s life as when she had gone home her partner was privy to all the details of her police report.

The MP showered praise on another officer (Vassallo), saying he epitomised the manner in which police officers should handle such cases.

Opposition MP Beppe Fenech Adami said the worst thing which could happen was for such cases to end up in a police file gathering dust. He welcomed the move to remove the time-barring loophole, saying that children were the biggest victims of such abuses.