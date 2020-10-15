A number of measures aimed at protecting seabirds have come into force.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said on Thursday the measures follow scientific assessments which have been carried out.

The second assessment of the status of seabirds in Malta, published by ERA in 2020, showed that the status of the three main breeding seabird species in Malta is good.

Current data indicates that the populations of the Mediterranean storm-petrel and the Yelkouan shearwater appear to be stable, with possible increases in the latter, which may be attributable to either an increased monitoring effort or conservation measures, or both. The Scopoli’s shearwater also appears stable, albeit with possible declines.

Such assessment process was also made possible with EU and national funding, including scientific research conducted through various projects.

Storm petrel. Photo: Joe Sultana

Through the results of one such project, namely the LIFE Arċipelagu Garnija Project, the ERA and Transport Malta (TM), in conjunction with Birdlife and the Environment Ministry, worked together on the development and publication of notices to mariners strengthening further the protection to Malta’s breeding seabird populations.

The said notices were issued by TM following discussions with ERA, following consultations with industry stakeholders so as to secure an adequate balance in relation to adequate protection to our biodiversity and minimising socio-economic impacts.

The notices are linked with Natura 2000 sites protected by the ERA, and shall include updates to the existing notice at L-Irdum tal-Madonna, off l-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa, as well as, a newly proposed notice at:

Selmunett/Il-Gżejjer ta’ San Pawl

Area off Il-Majjistral Park

Area off Miġra l-Ferħa

Il-Ħnejja/Blue Grotto, off iż-Żurrieq

Santa Marija Caves, Kemmuna

Area off Kemmunett

Area off l-Irdumjiet ta’ Ta’ Ċenċ, Għawdex

Area off Id-Dwejra, Għawdex

The notices are applicable all year round and can be found here.

The breeding populations of seabirds in Malta are susceptible to noise, light and other disturbances, some of which may be caused by selected activities around nesting locations. Such disturbance is known to affect adult and young birds inside the nest, impacting their survival rates and potentially leading to colony abandonment.