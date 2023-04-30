The government is to continue announcing weekly measures in favour of workers and their families, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Speaking while meeting members of the public in Naxxar, Żabbar and Żurrieq, Abela said the measures were part of a chain of continuous decisions for the people to benefit from the wealth being created in the country.

He said that in one week the government had doubled assistance to businesses investing in sustainable equipment, applications were opened for young people in the first year of secondary education to get free internet and a call was published to sort out past injustices.

Consultation had also been launched for a reform to strengthen occupational health and safety.

The government was taking these initiatives because it believed in workers and their families. The PN, on the other hand, spoke against such assistance even from the opposition benches.

He called on the people to join in the party’s May 1 celebrations on Monday.