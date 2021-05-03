The University of Malta has announced measures to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on candidates sitting for the Secondary Education Certificate (SEC) and Matriculation examinations for entry to the Junior College and the university (UM) respectively.

It said that all SEC and MATSEC exams (with the exception of SEC Physical Education Practical) will be held according to the timetable issued in October 2020. Results are expected to be published in mid-August 2021 and, therefore, application deadlines for entry to the University and Junior College will be extended accordingly.

Normal entry requirements shall apply for admission to the Junior College and to the University of Malta in October 2021.

SEC exams and admission to the Junior College

SEC syllabi and their assessment methods have been revised after an evaluation of the impact of changes in schools, the University said. Changes were made as a result of limited physical space, restrictions on group outings, lesson length, number of lessons per subject and mode of delivery of subjects, among other matters.

Vulnerable students have been invited to apply for Access Arrangements.

Candidates who are in mandatory quarantine during the main June session of examinations and thereby miss one of the core SEC subjects (Maltese, English, Mathematics and a science subject) will be able to sit the missed examination in the October session (the rules of the supplementary session will apply).

Candidates who, because of mandatory quarantine during the June session of examinations, miss a non-core SEC subject required as one of the entry qualifications for the junior college will have their case dealt with by the Junior College Admissions Board.

Candidates in mandatory quarantine during the supplementary session will have their case dealt with by the Junior College Admissions Board.

The principle of provisional admission to Junior College programmes of study will be similar to that of the previous year in order to help candidates proceed fruitfully with their education at the College.

Matriculation exams and admission to the university

The university said Advanced and Intermediate Matriculation syllabi and their assessment methods have been revised after an evaluation of the impact of the changes in schools. Changes were made as a result of limited physical space, lesson length, mode of delivery of subjects, among others.

Vulnerable students were asked to apply for access arrangements.

Candidates who miss an exam due to mandatory quarantine will be asked to contact MATSEC Office.

"The principle of provisional admission to University of Malta programmes of study will be adopted similar to that of the previous year until the October session results are published in order to help candidates proceed fruitfully with their education at the University."

The above concessions, it said, apply only in the case of mandatory quarantine of candidates as ordered by the Public Health Authorities. The concessions do not apply to students who are sick or absent for MATSEC examinations for any other reason.