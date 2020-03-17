In a statement, the Association of Catering Establishments has noted that layoffs were already occurring in view of the current situation.

ACE has appealed to all businesses not to take rushed decisions.

"Regrettably some are having immediate reactions to communications. We call for informed decisions in order to ensure to save businesses, jobs and the future of our economy," the statement read.

While noting government's measures announced recently, the ACE said the situation has changed drastically for the catering industry, especially with the forced closure - in view of this, it was asking for additional measures, including transforming the existing schemes for business growth to business saving schemes.

These schemes would include Startup Finance 2020, Business Development and Continuity Scheme, B.Start and Startup Advance managed by Malta Enterprise.

Other schemes are managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the EU such as Startup Investment Scheme, SME Growth Scheme and SME Diversification and Growth Scheme.

The ACE added that in the current situation, all establishments will become startups in a few weeks. In this context, the association said there may be sufficient arguments to use these funds to protect the existing businesses.

The ACE also urged government to consider tax exemptions and landlords to reduce their rent, by at least 50 per cent, in the case of establishments and by 75 per cent in the case of homes.