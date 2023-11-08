A mechanic who admitted to dismantling stolen vehicles at his Qormi garage has been granted bail after pleading guilty upon arraignment.

Court heard on Wednesday that the police had came across a number of stolen vehicles inside Miroslav Mihalev's garage and a nearby parking at the Ħandaq Industrial Estate between October 30 and November 6.

Following his arrest, the 34-year-old admitted to the charges of handling stolen property and knowingly covering up the traces of a crime.

His lawyer, Jacob Magri, requested bail pending sentencing, arguing that the accused had an otherwise untainted criminal record and had been living with family in Malta for 11 years.

Moreover, he had cooperated fully with police from the very start, answering every single question during his interrogation, he said, adding that Mihalev had also registered an early guilty plea.

All those factors made the accused “an ideal candidate” for a punishment that tended towards the minimum, argued the lawyer, suggesting a suspended sentence.

In light of the accused’s admission, the prosecution did not insist on an effective jail term.

After hearing those submissions, the court, presided over by Magistrate Abigail Critien, upheld a request for bail against a personal guarantee of €3,000, under a curfew between 8pm and 7.30am and signing the bail book once a week.

He was to abide by all conditions until judgment date, scheduled for December.

Inspectors Shawn Pawney, Jeffrey Scicluna and Stephen Gulia prosecuted.

Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri were defence counsel.