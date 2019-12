Built in 1947, the mechanical crib at the Institute and orphanage of Jesus of Nazareth in Żejtun is the oldest of its kind in Malta. It depicts the story of the Nativity of our Lord including other scenes from the five Joyful Mysteries of the Holy Rosary.

The crib will be open from tomorrow to Sunday, January 5 from 9.30am to noon and from 4 to 7pm. During this period, there will also be a bazaar open in the adjacent hall.

Although entrance is free, any form of donation would be appreciated.