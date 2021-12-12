The mechanical crib at Jesus of Nazareth Institute in Żejtun has been open since 1947.

Mgr Bishop Emmanuel Galea originally came up with the vision for this crib, which was the first of its kind in Malta, while the implementation of the mechanical work was in the hands of Paul Pavia, who also used to take care of the crib upon completion.

The sewing, at that time, of the clothes of the figurines (pasturi) was the handwork of the Sisters of the Missionary Congregation of Jesus of Nazareth.

At present, the upkeep of this crib is in the hands of Joseph Pavia, the nephew of Paul Pavia.

This nativity crib will be open to the public as from tomorrow, December 13 till Sunday, January 9, from 9.30am till 12pm and from 4.30pm till 7pm.

During this period, there will also be a bazaar open in the adjacent hall during the same hours.