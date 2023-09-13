Foreign Affairs Ministers and ambassadors from nine Mediterranean countries, including Malta, are meeting on Wednesday to discuss the relationship between the EU and its southern neighbours in Africa.

“We do not see the Mediterranean as a frontier that cuts off continents,” Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg said ahead of the Med9 meeting held in Mdina.

Malta is hosting officials from Italy, France, Greece, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Croatia and Slovenia to discuss the Mediterranean’s role in the EU as a bridge between the Union and northern African states.

“Our geographical positioning has not only defined our history… but also continues to shape our role in contemporary Mediterranean affairs,” Borg, who is hosting the meeting, said at the start of the event.

Talks between Med9 members were ongoing at the time of writing.

In June, the EU Council called for a strengthening between the EU and its southern neighbourhood, Borg said.

That falls squarely within Med9’s goals.

“We need to use our collective weight within the EU,” Borg said, noting that the group carries almost half of the EU’s population and that, with their combined weight, it can create “engagement” with African states in the Mediterranean.

European countries have sought to deepen engagement with African countries in recent years primarily with the intention of working to stop irregular migration flows at their source.

Diplomacy has deepened in recent months with talks also focused on cooperation in areas such as energy.

Recent natural disasters have left northern Africa with a combined death toll of over 5,000 people.

At least 2,300 people have been killed in Libya while thousands have been reported missing as the country has witnessed catastrophic flooding due to Storm Daniel, devastating entire neighbourhoods.

In response to the devastation, Malta will be sending 73 officials from the Civil Protection Department and the Armed Forces to the north African country.

The team will consist of 12 AFM officers, including a medical team, 30 soldiers and 31 members of the CPD.

Entire neighbourhoods have been washed away in the port city of Derna, where two dams burst. The flooding has shattered the coastal city, home to about 100,000 people, where multi-storey buildings on the riverbanks collapsed and houses and cars vanished in the raging waters.

Meanwhile, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Morocco on Friday killed more than 2,900 people, most of whom lived in remote villages of the High Atlas Mountains.

Budget and energy also discussed

Other topics up for discussion during Wednesday’s Med9 meeting are the EU budget and energy, following up from the group’s previous meeting in May.

At the time, energy ministers from the nine states discussed renewable energy and the Mediterranean’s possible future as a hub for renewable energy.

During the meeting in Valletta, the ministers, in the presence of European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simon, signed a declaration to confirm their commitment “to ensure continuous efforts to improve energy security, energy affordability and to accelerate the transition towards renewable energy.”

The vision is to replicate the success seen in the North Sea in the Mediterranean when it comes to offshore renewable energy deployment.

Prior to that, the nine states’ leaders met in Spain in December 2023, where their discussion focused on gas price caps. The AP reported that many southern EU leaders wanted a cap that is more flexible than the EU Commission plan to cap prices at €220 per megawatt hour.

Prime Minister Robert Abela told the summit that citizens and businesses “deserve long-term, robust solutions” to energy problems.

What is the Med9?

In 2013, a group of seven Mediterranean countries – Malta, Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, Spain and Cyprus – agreed to combine their efforts with their common interests in mind.

Known as Med7 at the time, the states met for their first Southern EU countries’ Summit in 2016 in Greece after several years of ministerial meetings.

Since then, the group has met eight more times, with Malta hosting one of those meetings in 2019.

In 2021, two countries joined the group’s ranks, Croatia and Slovenia, changing the group’s nickname by two digits and upping the group’s population by 6 million.