Team Malta won more medals on the second day of the opening edition of the Invitational Games.

The Maltese Olympic Committee are organising these Games to boost those disciplines that do not form part of the sports programme in next year’s GSSE in Malta.

This four-day sports festival is replacing the now-defunct Friendship Games which were previously organised by the Maltese Olympic Committee and CONI Sicilia.

After ending the first day of competition with three gold medals, Team Malta continued to increase its tally on Friday.

Krista Kuusijarvi won gold for Malta in the Sprint Duathlon event when she finished ahead of team-mate Danica Bonello Spiteri to make it a memorable double for the hosts.

Ryan Muscat won the bronze medal in the men’s competition.

